Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to share a video showing an individual riding a bike, then skidding and hitting a pole.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2022, 08:33 AM
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Helmets are those protective gears that often get the least amount of importance among riders in everyday life until there is a fear of a heavy fine. As reluctant as one might be towards it, it does come with many benefits and to make sure that the message is loud and clear, authorities like the Delhi Police share occasional videos that show how wearing a helmet can save a life. Literally.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to share a video showing an individual riding a bike suddenly skidding with the two-wheeler and hitting a pole. The accident from the video seems quite rough but the person manages to save his head as he is seen wearing a helmet. As soon as the rider stands, the pole into which he hit his motorcycle topples right over his head bringing him down on the ground again. Yes, the helmet saves the rider again. The video garnered over 1.5 million views, over 9,400 retweets and around 50,000 likes.

(Also read | WHO issues guidelines for helmet use to reduce road accidents, deaths )

A recent government data shared that road accidents claimed 18 lives every hour across India last year, that is over 1.55 lakh people lost their lives while they were on the go. The report stated that this is the highest number of deaths that have been recorded in any calendar year so far and this should set the alarm bells ringing. Over 3.71 lakh people were injured in road-related incidents last year. Repeated appeals of using protective gears while riding a two-wheeler or wearing seat belts inside a car from officials have often fallen on deaf ears.

(Also read | Buckle up every time: Delhi Police issues seat belt advisory for car passengers )

Stricter implementation of traffic rules and safety is back into focus after the former Chairman of Tata Motors Cyrus Mistry who lost his life earlier this month in an accident. During the accident, he was seating in the backseat of a Mercedes GLC with another passenger. According to the police, Mistry was not wearing a seat belt.

 

 

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 08:32 AM IST
TAGS: Road accident Car crash
