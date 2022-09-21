Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Helmets are those protective gears that often get the least amount of importance among riders in everyday life until there is a fear of a heavy fine. As reluctant as one might be towards it, it does come with many benefits and to make sure that the message is loud and clear, authorities like the Delhi Police share occasional videos that show how wearing a helmet can save a life. Literally.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to share a video showing an individual riding a bike suddenly skidding with the two-wheeler and hitting a pole. The accident from the video seems quite rough but the person manages to save his head as he is seen wearing a helmet. As soon as the rider stands, the pole into which he hit his motorcycle topples right over his head bringing him down on the ground again. Yes, the helmet saves the rider again. The video garnered over 1.5 million views, over 9,400 retweets and around 50,000 likes.

A recent government data shared that road accidents claimed 18 lives every hour across India last year, that is over 1.55 lakh people lost their lives while they were on the go. The report stated that this is the highest number of deaths that have been recorded in any calendar year so far and this should set the alarm bells ringing. Over 3.71 lakh people were injured in road-related incidents last year. Repeated appeals of using protective gears while riding a two-wheeler or wearing seat belts inside a car from officials have often fallen on deaf ears.

Stricter implementation of traffic rules and safety is back into focus after the former Chairman of Tata Motors Cyrus Mistry who lost his life earlier this month in an accident. During the accident, he was seating in the backseat of a Mercedes GLC with another passenger. According to the police, Mistry was not wearing a seat belt.

