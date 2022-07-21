HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Amid Congress Protests, Kanwar Yatra

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory amid Congress protests, Kanwar Yatra 

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, and Man Singh Road Junction, among other areas.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 11:59 AM
Heavy traffic near the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (PTI)
Heavy traffic near the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (PTI)
Heavy traffic near the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (PTI)
Heavy traffic near the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Traffic snarls and route diversions are expected in Delhi NCR on Thursday due to several reasons such as protests by the Congress party, the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and waterlogging at various places due to heavy rainfall a day ago. Route diversions are expected to affect commuters travelling to and from Noida and Ghaziabad the most. In order to help commuters avoid being stuck in traffic jams, the city's traffic police department has issued advisory on its Twitter handle.

The officials advised commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 9 am and 2 pm and informed that special arrangements have been made on these roads, thus traffic movement will not be possible on these roads. Inward movement of buses will also be restricted in New Delhi beyond the Gol Dak Khana junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving)

Further, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Man Singh Road Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, and Maulana Azad Road Junction between 9 am and 2 pm as special arrangements have also been made on these roads.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The special arrangements come as the Congress has announced that it will stage protests across the country on Thursday against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED. Such protests were also held by the party last month when former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also summoned  by thee federal probe agency in connection with the same case. Traffic snarls are also expected in parts of central Delhi.

As per a senior police official, special traffic arrangements have been made and a traffic advisory has also been issued regarding the roads closed. The department has also deployed adequate traffic personnel to assist the commuters.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi traffic
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Watch: This man changes tyre on a moving BMW in just 1 minute 17.64 seconds
Watch: This man changes tyre on a moving BMW in just 1 minute 17.64 seconds
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Price comparison of two baby SUVs
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Price comparison of two baby SUVs
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory amid Congress protests, Kanwar Yatra
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory amid Congress protests, Kanwar Yatra
Assam launches online vehicle registration certificate, DL delivery system
Assam launches online vehicle registration certificate, DL delivery system
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city