Delhi goes into lockdown: Key points you need to know

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday morning announced a complete lockdown in the city for six days starting 10 pm from Monday night and being in effect till 5 am of the next Monday (April 26). The decision has been taken in view of the massively mounting number of Covid-19 positive cases, the figure touching 25,000 per day recently.

While the entire nation in in the clasp of a lethal Covid-19 second wave, Delhi has been particularly hit with healthcare services under tremendous pressure.

Kejriwal, in a televised address, highlighted that he was left with no other choice but to impose a lockdown after due consultations on the matter with the Lieutenant Governor.

What does the lockdown then mean for the citizens of Delhi? Here's a quick check: