Delhi goes into lockdown: Key points you need to know1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2021, 04:54 PM IST
- Delhi government has imposed a lockdown in the city starting Monday night and for six days. The lockdown guidelines spell out the details.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday morning announced a complete lockdown in the city for six days starting 10 pm from Monday night and being in effect till 5 am of the next Monday (April 26). The decision has been taken in view of the massively mounting number of Covid-19 positive cases, the figure touching 25,000 per day recently.
While the entire nation in in the clasp of a lethal Covid-19 second wave, Delhi has been particularly hit with healthcare services under tremendous pressure.
Kejriwal, in a televised address, highlighted that he was left with no other choice but to impose a lockdown after due consultations on the matter with the Lieutenant Governor.
What does the lockdown then mean for the citizens of Delhi? Here's a quick check:
Essential services
People performing essential services are permitted to move from one part of the city to another. This includes healthcare personnel, sanitation services, police officials, media personnel, among others.
Offices and business establishments will remain shut/have employees work from home.
Grocery, food and vegetable, milk and medicine shops to stay open.
Petrol pumps and CNG stations too will remain open.
Travel
People with a valid bus, train, airline ticket will be permitted to reach their intended destinations. At check points, such passengers will have to produce their valid tickets before being allowed to move forward.
Delhi Metro and public buses will function at 50% capacity. Autos and cabs to have maximum of two passengers.
Movement of essential commodities also permitted.
Special Events
No congregation of any kind will be allowed in the city during the lockdown. This, however, does not cover marriage events but such events will not have more than 50 guests. A special e-pass will be issued and this will have to be produced at check points.
Food delivery
Delivery of food by way of home delivery/takeaway by restruants and eateries has been permitted.
