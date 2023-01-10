HT Auto
Delhi Bans Bs 3 Petrol, Bs 4 Diesel Cars Again. Here Is Why

Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why

Delhi has once again put a ban on the BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars from today. The ban, which will be temporary, became necessary after pollution level in the national capital spiked in the last few days. The ban will remain effective at least till Thursday, January 12. The ban could be extended in case the pollution levels do not go down in the next three days. A similar ban was implemented last month when the pollution level rose around the Delhi NCR region.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2023, 09:55 AM
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution. (PTI)
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.

The Delhi government took the decision to bam these cars on Monday based on the directions provided under Stage-III of the revised GRAP and under Section 115 of Motor Vehicle Act. "There shall be restrictions to ply BS 3, Petrol and BS 4, Diesel LMVs (4 Wheelers) in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect, till dated January 12, 2023, or till downward revision in the GRAP stage, whichever is earlier (except for vehicles deployed in emergency services, police vehicles, and government vehicles used for enforcement)," read the order, issued by the Transport Department of Delhi.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollution level in Delhi rose to 434 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday, up by more than 60 points recorded on Sunday. The order from the Transport Department of Delhi further said that the sub-committee "invoked all the actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the GRAP - 'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the entire NCR".

Anyone who is flouting the ban implemented will be prosecuted under certain sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and will have to pay a very hefty fine. The Delhi government order said any BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars found plying till Thursday will be ‘prosecuted under 194 (1) of Motor Vehicles Act which provides a fine of 20,000’.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2023, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: pollution
