Hyundai Motor India on Thursday announced that it has formed a special task force to extend every possible help and support to customers who may have been affected by the recent Cyclone Amphan that hit the eastern parts of India.

Cyclone Amphan wrecked havoc in West Bengal and many parts of Odisha last week with wind speeds well over 100 kmph and incessant heavy rainfall breaking bridges, uprooting trees and electricity poles, and submerging vehicles in many places. Such was the extent of devastation that the Army had to be called in to help out in West Bengal.

Hyundai too has now joined to help its customers whose vehicles may have suffered damage due to the cyclone. The Korean car maker has said that a dedicated Emergency Roadside Assistance Service team has been established in West Bengal with more than 30 towing trucks which are ready to be deployed to areas where a car may have suffered a breakdown. While Covid-19 has already resulted in car companies strengthening their online presence, Hyundai has stated that it is being used to maximum effect in places hit by the cyclone. Customers can make use of facilities like making service bookings and tracking service updates through digital means, and can even pay online.

(Also read: How Maruti has reached out to customers in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan)

Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, has said that the initiatives are directed at providing some degree of relief to people in their need of the hour. "Cyclone Amphan has once again tested the resilience of the people of West Bengal. Our customer care teams and relief task force will ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers," he said in a press release issued by the company.