Crashed Ferrari Enzo, one in just 400 ever built, is a heartbreaking sight

The crashed Ferrari Enzo has sustained significant damages on its body along the entire passenger side.The Ferrari Enzo unit is one of the only three registered in Netherlands.

Seeing a crashed car is not a good sight, especially for an automotive enthusiasts. It's even more heartbreaking when the car is an ultra rare Ferrari Enzo supercar, which has only 400 examples worldwide. Unfortunately, one of those 400 met with an accident in Netherlands, where only three units of this model are registered.

The car that crashed in Baarn, near Amsterdam was being driven by a mechanic from the Ferrari dealer in Hilversum, FerrariChat reported, citing sources. It is believed that the car was under the ownership of the dealer at the time of the crash as registration plates were identified as being "garage" plates.

It is unclear how the Ferrari Enzo crashed and happened to sustain the massive damage all over its body. After the car left the N221 highway in Baarn, it crashed into a tree on its passenger rear side, the report stated. It is believed that the crash happened because the car was riding on tyres that were best suited for warm weather while the temperature in the area at the time of the crash was very chilly and damp.

Images of the crashed Ferrari Enzo captured and uploaded by Jeffrey de Ruiter on Instagram show detailed images of the aftermath of the crash. The car can be seen with significant damages on its body along the entire passenger side. Both passenger-side wheels have been ripped off while the front and rear fascias have been destroyed and airbags deployed inside.

It is difficult to tell whether the ultra rare Ferrari Enzo can be rebuilt and restored to its original state. The model was built from 2002-2004 and is quite expensive, costing upwards of $1 million. In fact, now-a-days, these vehicles are estimated to be worth around $3.5 million. If the damage can be fixed, the repair cost too will be quite pocket-burning.

