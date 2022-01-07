Don't blindly trust GPS: Truck dangles over cliff after taking wrong route

The driver did manage to get out of the vehicle but images from the scene reveal a scary sight. Half of the right side of the vehicle was dangling precariously over the edge before rescue teams reached the spot. While a massive traffic snarl was one part of the worry, the real concern was how to rescue the stuck truck itself. Local reports suggest it took as many as three days for men and rescue vehicles to pull the truck back using re-enforced steel wires.

While all is well that ends well, this tale could well have had a very unfortunate alternate end as well.