Ferrari KC23 is a one-off unique track car with butterfly doors

The non-competition track car is based on the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo
It borrows its styling cues from the Vision Gran Turismo and 499P
The supercar has been developed over a course of more than three years
It comes in a unique Golden Mercury livery and is equipped with butterfly doors
Its body colour features an aluminum-like finish thanks to liquid metal embed
There is a giant rear wing that can even be removed as well
Conventional rear mirrors are substituted with side cameras for better visibility
The interior of the Ferrari KC23 retains the two bucket seats configuration
There's also a full roll cage and a race-spec steering wheel