Ferrari KC23 is a one-off unique track car with butterfly doors

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 13, 2023

The non-competition track car is based on the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

It borrows its styling cues from the Vision Gran Turismo and 499P

The supercar has been developed over a course of more than three years 

It comes in a unique Golden Mercury livery and is equipped with butterfly doors

 Check product page

Its body colour features an aluminum-like finish thanks to liquid metal embed

There is a giant rear wing that can even be removed as well

Conventional rear mirrors are substituted with side cameras for better visibility

The interior of the Ferrari KC23 retains the two bucket seats configuration

 There's also a full roll cage and a race-spec steering wheel 
For detailed report...
Click Here