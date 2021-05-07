Covid-19 vaccination: After Mumbai, Delhi too plans for drive-in centres

Delhi may soon have its first drive-in Covid-19 vaccination centre as the national capital's civic body plans to emulate the Mumbai model in coming days. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation plans to set up the first one in its parking lots to help reduce people's rush to other centres to get their jabs.

The civic body is reportedly waiting for a formal nod from the Delhi government to go ahead with the plan. Jai Prakash, who is the mayor of the NDMC, was quoted saying, "We held a meeting to discuss this plan with our officials. To begin with, we plan to start the drive in our multilevel parking lots and then in surface-level parking sites. We will write to the government for permission soon."

Earlier this week, Mumbai came up with India's first drive-in vaccination centre in Dadar. The centre is primarily meant for specially abled people or senior citizens who can get these jabs while they sit in their own vehicles.

After its success and praise from a lot of quarters, including the civic body in Delhi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now plans to set up seven more drive-in vaccination centres across the city.

The Mumbai civic body is planning to convert open grounds like Andheri Sports Club ground, Cooperage, Shivaji Stadium, Oval Maidan and MIG Ground for such centres in order to allow more people to use the facility and speed up the vaccination process.

As many as 60,153 people were vaccinated in Mumbai on Thursday. So far 19.99 lakh people in Mumbai have received their first doses, while 5.8 lakh have completed their vaccination process.

In Delhi, the government claims that 35 lakh people have been vaccinated in so far. More than 7.5 lakh among them have taken both the doses.

Both Mumbai and Delhi have been the worst affected cities in the recent surge of the Covid-19 second wave across the country. On Thursday, India recorded a total of 4,14,188 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours, its highest single-day spike for the second consecutive day.