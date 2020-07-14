Covid-19: Toyota temporarily halts production at Karnataka plant once again

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday announced it had suspended production at its plant in Bidai (Karnataka) once again as per directives issued by the state government in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases and as per the re-lockdown plans in Bengaluru Urban, Rural, from July 14th to July 22nd.

Toyota's Bidai plant has witnessed several employees testing positive for Covid-19 which had led to concerns even though the company stated that it was taking all safety and precautionary measures. The decision to suspend production once again - the first suspension had been put into place even before the the nationwide lockdown late March, has been attributed to the state government's directives in order to fight the pandemic. The company informed the work suspension would be for the first shift and between July 14 and July 22. "The office staff at TKM’s corporate and regional offices, continue to ‘work from home’ to help mitigate risks," the press statement informed.

Toyota has further highlighted that all employees who have tested positive for Covid-19 are being provided assistance. "TKM has been relentlessly ensuring that in a situation where an employee tests Covid-19 positive, the company takes adequate measures to quarantine those employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees through appropriate contact tracing," it said. "The company also extends all possible support to the infected employees during the period of treatment. Furthermore, a thorough process of disinfecting the workplace on a daily basis is ensured along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected areas."