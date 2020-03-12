Coronavirus: Chinese Limo cab company uses infrared thermometers to scan clients

High-end cars require high-end technology but a Chinese cab company known for providing Limousine services is taking things to an all-new level under the gloom of coronavirus outbreak. Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur is banking on new-age technology to monitor the health of its drivers as well as clients who book services. Live data is sent to a centralised feed which then reports any anomaly to a team of dedicated doctors.

Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, based primarily in Beijing, issued a press release recently in which it stated that the health of its drivers and of clients is of paramount importance and that it is committed to preventing a further outbreak of coronavirus. With a number of its clients coming in from foreign countries, the company said it decided to use infrared thermometers which would constantly track temperature of people inside its Limos and send the data to a centralised feed. And even if the number of foreigners coming to China has fallen dratically in the past two months, the company says screening locals using its services is every bit as important as well.

Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur claims it has independently developed the infrared thermal imaging technology and the infrared temperature measurement. Data taken is processed by AI algorithms. High body temperature or any sudden change in body temperature is then brought to the notice of the driver through an email pop up who is then trained to take precautionary measures like driving to the nearest health center. The device itself is placed on the dash but has a range which covers the entire length of the Limo's cabin.

Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur says that by installing the device, it has managed to reassure its clients that all measures are being taken to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus, in its own small way. It further says that not only does this also contribute to awareness levels but has helped prevent a drastic fall in business.