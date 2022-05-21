CNG price hiked again in Delhi-NCR, will cost ₹2 more per kg
CNG price in Delhi-NCR has been hiked once again. The price of the compressed natural gas, used to run private as well as public vehicles in the region, will go up by ₹2 per kg from today. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has shared new rates of CNG in the Delhi-NCR region. This is the second hike of CNG price implemented in the last six days.
According to IGL, CNG price today in Delhi has reached ₹75.61 per kg. The price of the fuel is slightly higher in neighbouring satellite towns like Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad at ₹78.17 per kg. Gurugram will have to shell out much more compared to the other Delhi-NCR places. The price of CNG in Gurugram today is at ₹83.94 per kg.
On May 15, CNG price was hiked by ₹2 per kg. Since March 7 this year, IGL has hiked price of CNG 13 times. during this period, the CNG price has gone up by nearly ₹20 per kg. This includes a ₹7.50 per kg hike in the month of April alone. In last one year, CNG price has been increased by ₹32 per kg, which is a hike of almost 60 per cent.
The price of CNG has been increasing periodically since October last year when domestic and international gas prices started to soar. Besides Delhi-NCR, CNG prices have increased multiple times earlier this year in Mumbai as well.
With petrol and diesel prices spiralling beyond control, commuters who preferred the more cost-effective CNG to run vehicles find themselves in a spot. The price of CNG is fast catching up with the pre-pandemic price of petrol and diesel. This has steadily taken away the benefit of owning CNG vehicles for those who pick cleaner fuel without stressing their budget too much.