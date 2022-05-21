HT Auto
CNG price hiked again in Delhi-NCR, will cost 2 more per kg

CNG price in Delhi-NCR has been hiked for the second time within a week. The price of a kg of CNG will now cost 75.61 in the national capital and 83.94 per kg in Gurugram.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 May 2022, 07:24 AM
CNG price hiked again in Delhi-NCR, will cost ₹2 more per kg. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
CNG price hiked again in Delhi-NCR, will cost ₹2 more per kg. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
CNG price hiked again in Delhi-NCR, will cost ₹2 more per kg. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
CNG price hiked again in Delhi-NCR, will cost ₹2 more per kg. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

CNG price in Delhi-NCR has been hiked once again. The price of the compressed natural gas, used to run private as well as public vehicles in the region, will go up by 2 per kg from today. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has shared new rates of CNG in the Delhi-NCR region. This is the second hike of CNG price implemented in the last six days.

According to IGL, CNG price today in Delhi has reached 75.61 per kg. The price of the fuel is slightly higher in neighbouring satellite towns like Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad at 78.17 per kg. Gurugram will have to shell out much more compared to the other Delhi-NCR places. The price of CNG in Gurugram today is at 83.94 per kg.

On May 15, CNG price was hiked by 2 per kg. Since March 7 this year, IGL has hiked price of CNG 13 times. during this period, the CNG price has gone up by nearly 20 per kg. This includes a 7.50 per kg hike in the month of April alone. In last one year, CNG price has been increased by 32 per kg, which is a hike of almost 60 per cent.

The price of CNG has been increasing periodically since October last year when domestic and international gas prices started to soar. Besides Delhi-NCR, CNG prices have increased multiple times earlier this year in Mumbai as well.

With petrol and diesel prices spiralling beyond control, commuters who preferred the more cost-effective CNG to run vehicles find themselves in a spot. The price of CNG is fast catching up with the pre-pandemic price of petrol and diesel. This has steadily taken away the benefit of owning CNG vehicles for those who pick cleaner fuel without stressing their budget too much.

First Published Date: 21 May 2022, 07:24 AM IST
TAGS: Compressed Natural Gas CNG CNG price CNG price hike
