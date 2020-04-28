Chennai-based startup launches special course in Electric Vehicle design

For those interested in playing a key role in the development and spread of electric mobility, a course from a Chennai-based startup may come as the perfect launchpad. Skill-Lync recently began offering a Masters course in Electric Vehicle design and simulation in a first in the country and has reportedly received a strong response.

Skill-Lync was established in April of 2019 with the idea of improving India's undergraduate study program. It has become a credible online platform since and offers a number of courses with the course on EVs being one of its most followed.

Interested students can opt for the course which has two separate duration based on whether someone is learning full-time or part-time. The company informs that there has been a significant surge over the past several weeks with interest also from several European countries as well as United States where people under lockdown due to Covid-19 are looking at equipping themselves with additional skills. In recent weeks, Skill-Lync's Youtube channel where it has free technical webinars and explanatory videos saw a six-fold rise in viewership. "As a whole the automotive industry is shifting to developing Electric or hybrid electric vehicles. But there is no educational institution in India or across the world that is focussed on teaching the technical aspects specific to these domains," says Surya P, Co-founder and CEO, Skill-Lync. "So we decided to get in touch with some of the best industry experts and develop a course that will aid Electrical & Electronics engineers with skills that will help them get equipped for the EV future."

The cost of the course is ₹2.75 lakh and Skill-Lync claims there is no other platform in the world that focusses on teaching in-depth technical skills to non software engineering students the way that its course does.