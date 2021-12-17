Check out Hyundai MobED, a droid on wheels with baby stroller on top

Hyundai Motor Group has revealed Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED), a small mobility platform that is capable of offering multiple applications - from hosting a baby stroller on toused to move technical equipment. Based on the company's latest robotic technologies, MobED is being highlighted as the new mobility platform by the brand.

The mobility platform is flat and has a rectangular body with four large wheels. It also features an independent suspension that enables optimal body posture and stable movement even on inclined and uneven roads. The company shared that this suspension will also help the platform move through complex urban environments by freely adjusting its wheelbase and steering angles.

(Also read | India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets smaller 58 kWh battery pack option)

Hyundai added that its advanced ‘Eccentric Wheel’ drive equipped with high-tech steering, braking and altitude control systems makes the small mobility platform adaptable for various surfaces and environments. There are three motors mounted on each wheel that provide power and accurate steering to the wheels giving the platform optimum stability.

The MobED is 67 cm in length and 60 cm in width along with a height of 33 cm. It weighs about 50 kg. It has a maximum speed is 30 kmph and with a battery capacity of 2 kWh, it can go on for four hours of driving on a single charge. The brand also expects the platform can be used for applications such as delivery, guiding and filming equipment. It said that its skilled manoeuvrability will make it useful as service robots that can operate both indoors and outdoors.

(Also read | Hyundai flying car may be among first to take off, possibly by 2030)

Dong Jin Hyun, head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab said that the company has developed the platform to overcome the limitations of existing indoor guide and service robots while maximizing its usability in cities. “We are also looking ahead to assess how potential users of MobED will further expand their needs and use for this type of technology," he added. MobED will make its global debut at CES 2022.