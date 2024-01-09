CES 2024: Volkswagen announces ChatGPT AI integration into its vehicles

The world's leading electronics trade fair held from 9 to 12 January in Las Vegas brings a lot of new technological showcases and now even automobile manufacturers are using the platform to announce their new features. This year, Volkswagen announced that they will be integrating ChatGPT AI into their vehicles. The ChatGPT will work along with their IDA voice assistant. The manufacturer says that the customers would be able to research content while driving the car and the voice assistant would read out the content to them.