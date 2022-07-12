CEAT launches SportDrive high-performance tyres for luxury cars, SUVs in India

CEAT on Tuesday announced the launch of its high-performance tyre range - SportDrive and SportDrive SUV for the luxury segment in the country.

CEAT on Tuesday announced the launch of its high-performance tyre range - SportDrive and SportDrive SUV for the luxury segment in the country. The company previously launched the same tyre range in Europe back in 2017 and has now rolled out the product for luxury vehicles in India.

The company says that its SportDrive range of tyres has been designed and engineered keeping in mind the specific requirements of luxury vehicles in India. These tyres feature an asymmetric tread pattern with MRC Technology for more grip and stability around the corners, moreover, the company also claims that these tyres help in added high-speed stability and precise steering control at high speeds while keeping the noise levels in check. These tyres comprise Dual Silica compound which helps in excellent grip irrespective of the driving conditions, as per Ceat.

The company informs that its new tyre brand has been customised to meet the demands of Indian customers. “The launch of CEAT SportDrive and CEAT SportDrive SUV tyres in India marks our entry into the luxury tyre category, fulfilling a long-standing demand of our customers. The tyre has been performing extremely well in European markets and has now been customized to meet Indian road and weather conditions," said Commenting on the launch, Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer (COO), CEAT Tyres.

The new Ceat SportDrive tyre range has been made available in 11 sizes for rims size of 17 to 19. These tyres have been developed to fit in a variety of luxury cars and SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz CLA Class, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Mercedes E-Class, BMW 1 Series, BMW 3 series, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar XF, Volvo S90, Audi A8, Volkswagen Tiguan Q5, MINI Cooper amongst others.

“It marks yet another step in our efforts to make mobility safer and smarter everyday by allowing luxury car owners in India to let their enthusiasm meet the reliability of SportDrive," said Banerjee.

