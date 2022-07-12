HT Auto
Home Auto News Ceat Launches Sportdrive High Performance Tyres For Luxury Cars, Suvs In India

CEAT launches SportDrive high-performance tyres for luxury cars, SUVs in India

CEAT on Tuesday announced the launch of its high-performance tyre range - SportDrive and SportDrive SUV for the luxury segment in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 04:53 PM
CEAT's new tyre range will be initially made available across all authorised dealerships in the country.
CEAT's new tyre range will be initially made available across all authorised dealerships in the country.
CEAT's new tyre range will be initially made available across all authorised dealerships in the country.
CEAT's new tyre range will be initially made available across all authorised dealerships in the country.

CEAT on Tuesday announced the launch of its high-performance tyre range - SportDrive and SportDrive SUV for the luxury segment in the country. The company previously launched the same tyre range in Europe back in 2017 and has now rolled out the product for luxury vehicles in India. 

The company says that its SportDrive range of tyres has been designed and engineered keeping in mind the specific requirements of luxury vehicles in India. These tyres feature an asymmetric tread pattern with MRC Technology for more grip and stability around the corners, moreover, the company also claims that these tyres help in added high-speed stability and precise steering control at high speeds while keeping the noise levels in check. These tyres comprise Dual Silica compound which helps in excellent grip irrespective of the driving conditions, as per Ceat.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo V90-cross-country (HT Auto photo)
Volvo V90-cross-country
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹65.31 - 66.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw Z4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Z4
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.37 kmpl
₹67 - 82.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.32 kmpl
₹67.9 - 79.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The company informs that its new tyre brand has been customised to meet the demands of Indian customers. “The launch of CEAT SportDrive and CEAT SportDrive SUV tyres in India marks our entry into the luxury tyre category, fulfilling a long-standing demand of our customers. The tyre has been performing extremely well in European markets and has now been customized to meet Indian road and weather conditions," said Commenting on the launch, Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer (COO), CEAT Tyres.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The new Ceat SportDrive tyre range has been made available in 11 sizes for rims size of 17 to 19. These tyres have been developed to fit in a variety of luxury cars and SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz CLA Class, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Mercedes E-Class, BMW 1 Series, BMW 3 series, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar XF, Volvo S90, Audi A8, Volkswagen Tiguan Q5, MINI Cooper amongst others.

“It marks yet another step in our efforts to make mobility safer and smarter everyday by allowing luxury car owners in India to let their enthusiasm meet the reliability of SportDrive," said Banerjee.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 04:51 PM IST
TAGS: Ceat Ceat tyres Ceat car tyres Ceat Sport Drive
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ola Electric unveils its indigenous battery cell, mass production likely soon
Ola Electric unveils its indigenous battery cell, mass production likely soon
2023 BMW S1000R breaks cover: All you need to know
2023 BMW S1000R breaks cover: All you need to know
Rain halts traffic in Delhi, Mumbai. See pics
Rain halts traffic in Delhi, Mumbai. See pics
Ford in trouble over faulty Mustang Mach-E, tech glitch leaves it dead in tracks
Ford in trouble over faulty Mustang Mach-E, tech glitch leaves it dead in tracks
Volkswagen announces the ‘Monsoon Campaign’ for customers in India
Volkswagen announces the ‘Monsoon Campaign’ for customers in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city