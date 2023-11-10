HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Car Sales Jump To Record October Sales In India, Festivities Provides Big Push

Car sales jump to record October sales in India, festivities provides big push

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2023, 13:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) in the country jumped to record highs for the month of October, according to the latest data revealed by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The performance of the three-wheeler segment was impressive while the two-wheeler market reported a sizeable growth as well after a period of some strain.

Car sales
File photo of a Meredes-Benz showroom. Image has been used for representational purpose only. (Bloomberg)
Car sales
File photo of a Meredes-Benz showroom. Image has been used for representational purpose only.

According to the data released by SIAM, PV or car sales in the domestic Indian market last month was the highest ever for October of any previous year. The market saw sales of 3,89,714 units, a growth of 15.9 per cent over 3,36,330 units sold in October of 2022. The faring in the three-wheeler segment was even stronger with sales of 76,940 units vis-a-vis 54,154 units sold in October of 2022. This is a jump of 42.1 per cent.

SIAM attributed the robust show to the festive period as well as to encouraging governmental policies. Even two-wheeler market saw an impressive growth with 18,95,799 units sold last month, a 20.1 per cent rise over figures from the same month of last year. “oth Passenger Vehicles and Three-Wheelers have posted highest ever sales of October, while the TwoWheeler segment has also posted good sales in the month of October 2023," noted SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal. "This growth momentum is encouraging for the industry which has been enabled by sustained conducive policies of the Government and the ongoing festive season."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-Pace
₹69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 73.50 - 74.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
₹ 68 - 69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

When sales figures from all vehicle segments are combined - PVs, commercial vehicles, two and three wheelers, the figure of 23,14,197 reflects a sizeable jump from 19,23,721 units of all vehicles sold in October of 2022.

The record for October may have been broken but there could also be another record - this time for sales in November - that is more than likely to be broken too. This year, the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali are in November which means the month could see brisk sales as well. A number of new model launches in PV and two-wheeler segment, plus easing of production and supply chain-related issues - is playing the role of a booster dose in the Indian automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2023, 13:30 PM IST
TAGS: Car sales Auto Sales SIAM Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 92 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.