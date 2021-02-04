Canine bed and more: This motor home is a bow wow for dogs

With the rising demand for personalised travel trailers and motorhomes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, luxury travel-trailer manufacturer Bowlus has launched limited edition Terra Firma camping trailer. And there are plenty of reasons why this motor home would particularly appeal to pet owners who don't want to leave their furry friends back.

The shiny aluminum exterior trailer rides on a 26-foot long platform and houses plenty of amenities with pets in mind. The highlight of the Bowlus Terra Firma is the remote temperature control and monitoring system that helps ensure that the four-legged family member is comfortable in the journey.

There are food and water bowls for pet dogs that can slide out seamlessly from a drawer. A personalized canine bed ensures that the pet family member gets all the necessary rest between fun and food.

(Also read | This bowling alley in a mobile trailer is creativity necessitated by Covid-19)

Bedroom inside the Bowlus Terra Firma trailer (Image: Bowlus)

Apart from these, the trailer has a built-in water and HEPA air filters that make sure the travellers are healthy and fit during their long outdoor adventure. The water-filtration system uses carbon filter to deliver odour-free and safer water while the air filter uses built-in UVC lighting elements to reduce bacteria in the air inside the trailer.

The Terra Firma has four sleeping as well as four dining areas. The bedding is made of 100% linen and the rooms have headboards that give a peak into the outside world. Its power management system can be completely remote-controlled using the Bluetooth and internet connectivity of smartphones.

The vehicle packs a large lithium iron phosphate battery pack that can last for a good one week worth of grid-free camping. The batteries come with a rapid-charge feature that helps them refill in three to four hours. There is also a 110-volt external outlet capable of charging an EV SUV with up to 16 miles of range.

For all the features, comfort and customization that it offers, the Bowlus Terra Firma can set you back by a whopping $265,000 ( ₹1.9 crore approx).