Call of duty: Indonesian bikers escort ambulances carrying coronavirus patients

Amid the latest surge of coronavirus in Indonesia, volunteer bikers have been escorting ambulances carrying coronavirus patients in Jakarta's Depok city. Biker Sebastian Dwiyantoro and his team navigate heavy traffic as they ride in front of the ambulances, ensuring that the patients reach hospitals on time.

The bikers free up space by stopping other vehicles, if needed, to make way for ambulances carrying the patients as well as to facilitate the transport of corpses to graveyards. The team makes up to 20 trips a day as compared to just three or four daily trips before the latest surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Twenty-four year old Sebastian has worked for volunteer group 'Indonesia Escorting Ambulance' for four years in his spare time. He otherwise works as a security guard, wearing a biker jacket and a face mask. he believes that it is his duty to help the citizens in need. "I always think this is our call of duty from our heart to help and at the same time we also have to avoid getting infected with Covid-19," he told Reuters.

Volunteer bikers navigating traffic in Jakarta. (REUTERS)

The ambulance drivers appreciate the help of the volunteer bikers who take time out to help the patients suffering from Covid-19. An ambulance driver says that without the bikers navigating the traffic, it would have been very difficult to transport patients to medical facilities on time. "We feel very happy whenever these guys escort us because they can break up the traffic for us... traffic in the Depok area is very jammed," 42-year old ambulance driver Endang Firtana said.

Indonesia is one the worst affected countries in Southeast Asia with a total caseload of 2.28 million and death toll of over 60,500. The country has put Java, its most populous island, and Bali under stricter mobility restrictions till July 20 to limit the spread of coronavirus.

(with inputs from Reuters)