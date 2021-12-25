Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Bus or train? Dual-mode vehicle that runs on wheels and tracks to debut in Japan
The parts of rubber tires and train wheels of a Dual-Mode Vehicle (DMV) bus that can run both on conventional road surfaces and a railway track, are seen during its test run in Japan.

Bus or train? Dual-mode vehicle that runs on wheels and tracks to debut in Japan

2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2021, 11:35 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The dual-mode vehicle can carry up to 21 passengers and runs at a speed of 60 kmph on rail tracks and can go as fast as around 100 kmph on public roads.

The world's first dual-mode vehicle (DMV) is all set to make its public debut today in Japan. The DMV, which can run on wheels as well as on tracks with equal ease, has been developed and tested by the Asa Seaside Railway Corp in Japan's Tokushima Prefecture.

The vehicle is a modified version of a regular minibus with a seating capacity of up to 23 passengers.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

At the press of a button, the vehicle can switch between its bus-mode and train-mode. A pair of wheels for train tracks emerge from under of the vehicle in about 15 seconds, and turns it into a small rail coach which is capable of running on train tracks with ease.

Powered by diesel, these dual-mode vehicles can carry up to 21 passengers each and run at a speed of 60 kmph on rail tracks and can go as fast as around 100 kmph on public roads. On the railway tracks, the dual-mode vehicle can ran on six wheels, including two rubber tires at the rear and two pairs of iron wheels. It also claims to save fuel by up to 75 percent besides reducing other maintenance costs.

Shigeki Miura, CEO at Asa Seaside Railway Corp, was quoted by news agency Reuters saying, "This (DMV) can reach the locals (as a bus), and carry them onto the railway as well. Especially in rural areas with an ageing population, we expect it to be a very good form of public transport."

These dual-mode vehicles will run along part of the coast of Shikoku island in southern Japan connecting several small towns. The vehicle is being developed to encourage tourism in the area as well as help local residents to travel without having to switch between buses and trains.

The dual-mode vehicle was tested on the line between Awa-Kainan station and Kaifu station for the first time in December last year. The dual-mode vehicle (DMV) that can drive both on roads and move along the tracks is planned to be included on the ASA Seaside Railway.

  • First Published Date : 25 Dec 2021, 11:35 AM IST