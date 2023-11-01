Five cars expected to debut during Diwali season

Tata Punch EV: It has been spotted testing several times ahead of its much-anticipated launch
When launched, the Punch EV could become India's most affordable electric SUV
#2 GLE facelift: The flagship from Mercedes is launching on November 2
Key changes include a reworked bumper at the front, updated LED headlight and taillight units
#3 Mercedes-AMG C43: The performance car will launch alongside the GLE on the same day
The sportier version of the C-Class will come powered with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine
#4 Renault Duster: The five-seater compact SUV is all set to return in a new avatar
Renault will take the covers off the new SUV on November 29
#5 Skoda Superb: It is set to be unveiled on November 2