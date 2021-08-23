Burnt out: Volkswagen ID.3 charred beyond repair

Volkswagen reportedly said that it is going to minutely investigate the wreckage to ascertain the exact reason that led to the fire.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen launched an all-new version of the ID.3 electric hatchback with a lower starting price but featured the same range as its premium model. The cheaper ID.3 version come in two variants, Pro and Pro Performance. The automaker also started series production of ID.3 electric vehicles at the Dresden factory in Germany.

Concerns over EVs catching fire, however, are likely to be a sore point for companies and many have resorted to compensating owners who have been victims of such incidents - either by replacing the vehicles or by returning buying costs.