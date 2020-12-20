This year has been full of surprises, and Bugatti too gave one of them to us in April when it explored more than just cars. In collaboration with wristwatch retailer Jacob & Co., it introduced the Chiron inspired timepiece - the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, featuring a small moving replica of the hyper car's signature 8.0-liter W16 engine.

Jacob & Co. has now added four new editions to the Chiron Tourbillon timepiece, making it more interesting for the owners with the personalization aspect of the watch. All versions feature a stunning movement of the watch, comprising 578 components and marrying engine and watch design. The engine animation, that is placed under a huge sapphire crystal, has been scaled down as a true replica of the W16 engine.

As an interpretation of a Bugatti icon, the timepiece remains true to the company’s design DNA. The representational iconic Bugatti engine on the watch begins once the right-hand crown is pushed. The ‘crankshaft’ in the watch turns and the ‘pistons’ pump up and down, mounted at varying angles to add to the complexity. A pair of ‘turbochargers’ on the side of the engine block spin while the powertrain runs, adding to the overall spectacle.

The first of the four new versions of the watch is offered with an 18-karat Rose Gold case along with an exceptional anti-reflective sapphire and an open case back. Limited to 72 pieces, it comes with a pusher styled with the Bugatti logo. The second model, though quite similar to the first one, features attractive diamonds and is limited to only 52 pieces. This also comes with the Bugatti logo embossed pusher.

The third version is showered with both black and white diamonds, 391 in total, and comes with an 18-karat white gold case and a rubber strap with golden buckle. The final edition is made up of a solid block of sapphire crystal and comes with a sapphire crystal case back, to be worn on the wrist by a rubber strap featuring a titanium buckle.

The prices of these new models haven't been revealed but the new versions can be expected to cost nothing less than $280,000, which is the price for the previous model of the Chiron Tourbillon watch, if not more.