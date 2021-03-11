Bugatti Chiron-based Centodieci is rare. But wooden Centodieci may be matchless

Bugatti's $9.7 million Chiron-based Centodieci is limited to only 10 units. But what's rarer is its one-off wooden ride-on version.

Created by a wooden work expert, the mini Bugatti model is very close to its real-life counterpart. A 17-minute-long video of the process of building the Centodieci has been posted on YouTube channel ND - Woodworking Art and other social channels that go by the same name. The caption for the video on Facebook reads, "Built The World's Most Beautiful Wooden Bugatti Centodieci For My Son."

The video details the entire build process of the wooden car, starting with the making of the wooden chassis to the intricate craftsmanship that the car features. It shows the creator cutting out the wheels and carving them using hand tools. After this, he works on the propulsion system which takes the form of a small electric motor powering the wooden car's rear wheels.

After this, the car gets its wooden body and wheel arches. The craftsman carves out every little detail seen of the real Centodieci on the one-off version. He then fits the front bumper and the door handles. The wooden number plate for the car reads - ND -8888. Wooden rear tail and exhaust pipes complete the look of the posterior.

The wooden seats feature the 'B' logo for Bugatti and so do the wheel caps. The intricately carved out steering wheel also sports the B logo while a big Bugatti badging sits on the front fascia of the car.

Once the polishing and fine-tuning is done, the craftsman fixes the headlights and tail-lights into the vehicle before taking it out for a spin. And guess who drives the exclusive Centodieci? The fully-functional mini Bugatti gets a young driver who rides around in his wooden car.

For the record, the Centodieci pays homage to the iconic EB 110 SS and is powered by the same 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine. It can sprint from 0-100 km/p in just 2.4 seconds and gets a top speed of 380 km/h.