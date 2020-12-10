Bring adventure to your living room with iconic LEGO Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

LEGO has partnered with Jeep to make a scale model of Wrangler Rubicon off-roader. This is the first ever LEGO model of a Jeep SUV and it emulates the iconic look, design and legendary off-road capabilities of the actual vehicle.

The 665-piece scale model recreates the high-performance 4x4 systems, rugged tires, fold-down rear seats and classic seven-slot grille in the LEGO Technic form. The toy car features a button operated front steering system and a powerful axle-articulation suspension. There is also an eye-catching, yellow-and-black colour scheme that is captivating in both action and on display.

The LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler is designed to challenge all off-roading enthusiasts and Jeep and LEGO fans alike. Those aged 9 and above can take the challenge to build the toy car. The scale model will be available from 1 January 2021 on LEGO stores online and offline, and other retailers globally at a price of 49.99€/49.99$/£44.99.

LEGO Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

LEGO designer Lars Thygesen says it was important to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the real vehicle into the LEGO Technic replica. "I hope LEGO fans and vehicle lovers enjoy all aspects including the suspension, winch and open air design (of the vehicle)," said Thygesen.

The design of the LEGO Jeep Wrangler allows builders to take it apart, top off, doors off, reconfigure it, add new pieces, and then put it back together again. “Ask any Jeep Wrangler owner and they’ll tell you that their vehicle is just a bigger version of this new LEGO set," said Mark Allen, Head of Jeep Design.