BMW teases upcoming Concept XM SUV

BMW has teased its new BMW Concept XM vehicle on its microblogging handle. Describing the upcoming car as a high performance one, the automaker might put it on display at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida. The teaser only shows the front of the car in a blackish-green filter.

A report by Motor1 suggests that this new vehicle can be BMW's flagship SUV. The teaser picture shows off large grille inlets with an angular outline that appears to have a single enclosure for the lamps. The tiny running lights inside the grille make give the EV a sharp front look. One can also observe a light strip on each side of the roof, however, the report hints that these lights might not be present on the production model.

BMW has filed trademarks for its another new car, the X8, is being guessed that the company is using the branding to create the new models. BMW X8 might be the standard version whereas the XM can possibly become the performance variant. It has been reportedly mentioned that the BMW XM will feature a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine that will be accompanied by an electric motor. The latter will add about 200 hp power that will push the total power output to around 750 hp. The automaker has kept the rest of the information under the wrap.

The report also added that as per a rumour this new vehicle from the Bavarian automaker will make its debut on November 29 and this teased model is allegedly a near-production prototype of the model that will go on sale.