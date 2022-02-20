BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods

Polyester made of 100 per cent recycled PET has been used for the Urban series of bags and umbrellas in the 2022 MINI lifestyle collection.

BMW MINI has launched its 2022 lifestyle collection of fashion, luggage and accessory goods that it says are contemporary and have a distinctive style. The colour schemes and graphic patterns of these products are based on the characteristic design features of the brand’s latest edition models.

The clothes, bags and accessories in the colour Sage are inspired by the Untold Edition body finish for the MINI Clubman while the geometric shapes and parallel lines in the colours Black, White and Chili Red are all inspired by MINI Electric.

The new Brass variant likewise echoes the expressive exterior and interior design of the edition vehicles.

Apart from being inspired by the MINI edition vehicles, the textiles have been produced sustainably using organic cotton and the accessories are made of high-quality recycled and natural materials. Polyester made of 100 per cent recycled PET has been used for the Urban series of bags and umbrellas and biodegradable acetate in the production of the hand-made sunglasses. Leather scraps recovered from the production of the seats have been used to create charm pendants that are both stylish and sustainable.

The textile collection includes T-shirts, polo shirts and hoodies made of organic cotton. The Sage coloured bags feature recycled PET as its key material and features high-quality workmanship and stylish details. The new range includes MINI Two Tone Belt Bag, MINI Two Tone Laptop Bag and MINI Two Tone Traveller Bag as well as MINI Graphic Duffle Bag.

Accessories range includes charm pendants that feature either the popular bulldog or the silhouette of a MINI 3 door while the metal clip on them feature Brass colour. The new MINI Graphic Travel Mug is made of double-walled stainless steel and comes in a new design with the basic colour Sage and MINI lettering against a white background. Its vacuum insulation and screw lid with"press-to-drink" button keep the drink cold or hot for an extended period of time.

