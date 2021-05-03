BMW M4 GT3 completes successful testing on the Nürburgring

Taking the next step towards the development of the M4 GT3, BMW has successfully completed a series of test drives of the sports car on the Nürburgring. The new flagship car from the BMW M Motorsport portfolio was driven by Augusto Farfus and Jens Klingmann.

The test on the world's most challenging racetrack involves testing of durability of components under extreme levels of stress as well as driving behaviour in those specific series of corners. "The BMW M4 GT3 has retained the strengths of its predecessor on the Nordschleife, while eradicating its weaknesses," says Klingmann.

BMW says that when a race car emerges from testing on the Nürburgring, it is well prepared to take on all other racetracks. The over 20-kilometre-long race track has various options and combination of high speeds, fast corners and significant climbs and descents, providing all aspects required by BMW M Motorsport engineers for comprehensive vehicle testing.

BMW has scheduled further testing for the M4 GT3. The sports car will return to the Nürburgring at the start of June. The company will introduce the BMW M4 GT3 to the public for the first time ahead of the 24-hour race.

Over the course of the year, the sports car will also have the opportunity to make its first test appearances under race conditions in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

The latest test was conducted to gain initial experience of the challenging race track. "The BMW M4 GT3 made a good impression. The driving experience is very good and we had no technical problems whatsoever," says Farfus. "It is a great honour for me to be involved so intensively in the development of the BMW M4 GT3, and to have been there for the first laps on the legendary Nordschleife," he added.