BMW India kick-starts pre-monsoon service campaign

All BMW and MINI vehicle owners in India will be able to reap the benefits from the pre-monsoon service campaign through the company's dealer network.
By : Updated on : 09 Jun 2022, 03:27 PM
Customers are free to pre-book the appointments for this service camp with their respective BMW workshops.

BMW Group on Thursday announced the launch of pre-monsoon service campaign for customers in India. All BMW and MINI vehicle owners in the country will be able to reap the benefits of the pre-monsoon service campaign at the company's dealer network. The company adds that the newly launched service initiative will ensure complete car readiness for the rainy season this year. 

The new service camp also focuses on delivering useful information and tips on effective vehicle management, on-time maintenance as well as an overall understanding of BMW and MINI vehicles. As part of the camp, the customers can avail of a comprehensive vehicle check to ensure that the vehicle is in top condition. The company also adds that all the service, including technical tests, is performed by certified experts. 

Customers are free to pre-book the appointments for this service camp with their respective BMW workshops. In addition to that, customers will also be able to check and update their details to receive special promotions and offers from dealers.

The new camp has been made available specifically in the cities prone to heavy rainfall and flooding. As part of the campaign, ordering spare parts will be prioritised for quick turn-around time ahead of the monsoon. Also, the company promises to provide ‘prompt support’ by a task force of certified technicians and service advisors which will be deployed at various service points to bring flood-affected vehicles back on the road. 

The company has also urged its customers to drive carefully during heavy rains and around waterlogged areas. 

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 02:49 PM IST
