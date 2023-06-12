Bizarre: UK warns motorists against drinking water while driving

Drunk driving is a very serious offense the world over but can drinking water while driving simultaneously pose a big road safety threat? Authorities in the UK seem to think so and are ready to crack down against anyone found taking a sip while on the move.

It may seem outlandish to penalise people for driving and drinking water at the same time but there is some degree of reason behind it. Motorists are urged to keep both hands on the steering and focus on the road ahead. While water obviously does not inhibit ability to drive - in fact, it may increase concentration, the act of pulling out a bottle and taking a gulp could potentially cause a split-second distraction.

Motorists in the UK can be penalised and even fined up to 5000 pounds (approximately ₹5.18 lakh), according to the The Sun, if found guilty of driving and sipping water together. It is not that cops will flag one down for drinking water while on the move but in case of an accident, if it is proven that the driver was sipping any form of liquid, he or she could face additional penalty. Instead, drivers are being advised to have water before setting out in their respective vehicles.

There is some degree of resentment for the little-known rule, there are concerns too as temperatures are expected to touch 30 degree Celsius in many parts of the country in the coming days. This is quite high for a country like the UK.

