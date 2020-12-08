Bharat Bandh: State police departments issue travel advisory amid one-day strike

As the country braces for a one-day strike called by farmers' unions protesting against Centre's farm bills on Tuesday, state police departments have issue travel advisory for commuters. The farmers plan to block various highways, borders and roads as part of 'Bharat Bandh' from 11 am to 3pm, and various commuters in several states are likely to be affected.

Delhi and Haryana Police departments have beefed up security arrangements at borders. Delhi Police warned that strict action will be taken against those trying to disrupt movement of people. The department has also issued traffic advisory for smooth movement of vehicles and commuters. "Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement, life or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with, as per the law," said Eish Singhal, Delhi Police PRO.

Delhi Traffic Police department has been posting live updates for the convenience of travellers. It informed, "Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed for movement of traffic. NH 44 is closed on both sides." The advisory further suggested alternative routes, "Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway." Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road, it said.

The Traffic Police said those travelling to Haryana can take the route via Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan or Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders. It also informed that those travelling towards Noida should take DND as the Chilla border on the Noida Link road too is closed for traffic.

The Haryana Police department issued a travel advisory warning people that they may face traffic blockages while travelling on various roads and highways of Haryana. The peak time of the impact would be between 12pm and 3pm and functioning of some toll plazas may also be disrupted.

It further informed that national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Dekhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi-Rewari (NH-48) are likely to face traffic disruptions. However, arrangements have been made so as to maintain law and order. "Primary objective is to... facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport system across the state," said Navdeep Singh Virk, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Haryana.

In Andhra Pradesh, buses of State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will not ply till 1pm, as per a statement issued by the state's agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu. In Maharashtra, however, services of the State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will remain unaffected and they will run as scheduled.

(with inputs from agency)