Beyonce and Jay-Z may have bought Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, world's costliest car

Premium luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce recently unveiled the 2021 Boat Tail four-seater car with a price tag of $28 million (over ₹200-crore), commissioned under its new Coachbuild program. While the world is still drooling over what is now the world's most expensive vehicle, it is being speculated that the owners of the magnificent four-wheeled creation are American singer Beyoncé, and husband and rapper Jay-Z.

The custom Boat Tail, that took more than four years to be hand-built, manifests its clients' personal tastes for luxury, nuances and customization. Based on the design and features of the vehicle, a source-led Telegraph report states that the custom Rolls-Royce Boat Tail matches the power couple's tastes in every way.

While connecting the dots, first came up the oceanic blue paint of the vehicle. Blue is believed to be Beyoncé and Jay's favourite, so much so that they named their daughter 'Blue Ivy'. Rolls-Royce, in its official press release, calls the exterior paint as "the client’s favourite colour". To ensure a smooth application, a finger was run over the definitive body line before the paint had fully dried to soften its edges.

Next, the report brings to light the vehicle's double refrigerator at the rear deck, that Rolls-Royce says has been developed to house the clients’ favourite vintages of Armand de Brignac champagne. Jay-Z had bought Armand de Brignac in 2014, and while he has sold 50 per cent of the stakes, he still owns half the company. The champagne bottles can be rapidly cooled to precisely six degrees, which is the optimum serving temperature of the vintage.

Yet another clue has been drawn from the fact that the Boat Tail’s nautical form evokes graceful J-class yachts. The power couple is known to enjoy boating and spend time by the French Riviera.

The Telegraph report further stated, it is understood that Jay-Z signed the underside of the Rolls-Royce motif on the grille before it was mounted while Beyoncé did the same beneath the rear badge. With all these cues and possibilities, it seems that the power couple owns the world's most luxurious and expensive vehicle yet.