MG ZS EV owners can avail this benefit till November

MG Motor India has collaborated with ChargeZone to provide a special scheme for ZS EV owners
This initiative comes as MG celebrates 100 years of its existence
ZS EV owners can avail 15% off on EV charging sessions at any of ChargeZone's public stations
The discount is valid till November 30
The company recently launched a new variant of the ZS EV
The new variant now comes armed with level-2 autonomous driving system
ZS EV with ADAS is priced at ₹27.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
ADAS tech comes with three levels of sensitivity and warning