MG ZS EV owners can avail this benefit till November

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 14, 2023

MG Motor India has collaborated with ChargeZone to provide a special scheme for ZS EV owners

This initiative comes as MG celebrates 100 years of its existence

ZS EV owners can avail 15% off on EV charging sessions at any of ChargeZone's public stations

The discount is valid till November 30

 The company recently launched a new variant of the ZS EV

The new variant now comes armed with level-2 autonomous driving system

ZS EV with ADAS is priced at 27.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

ADAS tech comes with three levels of sensitivity and warning
