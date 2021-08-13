This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bentley introduces Flying Spur Mulliner as its most opulent sedan
Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner will come in three engine variants which include a hybrid engine as well.
Bentley will offer the sedan in eight custom-made, three-colour combinations.
Bentley has introduced the luxurious Flying Spur Mulliner at the Monterey Car Week. The automaker calls it the ultimate in four-door luxury grand touring and Mulliner’s first electrified Bentley.
This model by Bentley features a double diamond pattern in the front grille and also has a chrome finish for the lower inlet. One can electronically deploy and illuminate its Flying B hood. The Flying Spur Mulliner also comes with jewel fuel and oil caps says the automaker.
The Flying Spur Mulliner will be available with V8 and W12 powertrains, as well as the new V6 Hybrid. The model with 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engine can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 333 kmph. This engine is capable to generate a power of 626 hp and a peak torque of 900 Nm. The model with the new V6 hybrid can generate a power of 536 hp and 750 Nm of torque. This model can touch the speed of 100 kmph from zero in 4.3 seconds and comes with a top speed of 285 kmph. The variant with a new generation 4.0-litre, the twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivers a power of 542 hp and 770 Nm of torque. With a top speed of 318 kmph, this model can zip to the speed of 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds.
Coming to the interiors, the four-door grand tourer features Mulliner Driving Specification. That means it is fitted with diamond-in-diamond quilting patterns on the seats and three-dimensional leather to the doors. At the rear, one can enjoy electrically operated picnic tables that come with veneered surfaces. The centre and rear consoles of the car have a diamond-milled technical finish and the Mulliner clock on the dashboard comes with a brushed silver surface. The model sits on 22-inch wheels that have polished finished and grey details, also featuring self-levelling wheel caps in the centre. The automaker offers the sedan in eight custom-made, three-colour combinations.