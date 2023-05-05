Bentley honours King Charles III ahead of coronation with these special cushions

With the upcoming coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Bentley goes ahead to honour them by creating a limited series of bespoke cabin cushions for a fleet of cars. Before getting the digitised coronation emblem on these small pillows, each of them has been made by hand. The ultra-premium carmaker shares each cushion took over three hours to produce.

The hides used to make these special pillows have been sourced from Northern Europe. Each of the hides has been checked and marked by hand and eye before cutting it. There are nearly 30,000 stitches in each emblem for more refinement. The colours include Cricketball, Imperial Blue, Cumbrian Green and Saddle. These also include about 1.4mm thick leather with accent piping of Beluga, Porpoise, Newmarket Tan and Imperial Blue respectively.

The emblems have been sewn in contrasting black, white, red and blue thread. The size and shape of these cushions take inspiration from the cushions of the 1958 S1 Continental Flying Spur in Bentley’s Heritage Collection. The automaker informs that these cushions will remain within the automaker's press cars for a time and are not available for purchase.

In other updates, Bentley, with its aim to go fully electric by the end of this decade, shared in an earlier report that it is focusing to introduce electric vehicles with power twice what its popular W12 engine produced. The brand's CEO Adrian Hallmark reportedly stated that its future EVs will feature W12 batteries. The marque shared that it intends to use these powerful batteries in its high-performance-oriented electric models. It was also reported that Hallmark added that Bentley EVs might offer a range of up to 724 kms on a single charge.

