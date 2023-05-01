Bentley Bentaygas to take part in celebration of all things dogs

Bentley has become exclusive automotive partner for this year’s Goodwoof festival
It will be held on 20-21 May at the Duke of Richmond's Goodwood estate
A fleet of Bentayga luxury 4x4s will be present at the event
These will be there to provide luxury experience for a range of activities
Bentley drivers or owners of dogs called ‘Bentley’ will benefit from a dedicated car park
In a special activity for sheep dogs, Bentaygas will play a shepherding role
The new Bentayga EWB will also be a part of the event
The Bentayga EWB will be transformed into a pup-arazzi photobooth
Dogs and owners will be able to get clicked in front of these cars