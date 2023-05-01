Bentley Bentaygas to take part in celebration of all things dogs

Published May 01, 2023

Bentley has become exclusive automotive partner for this year’s Goodwoof festival

It will be held on 20-21 May at the Duke of Richmond's Goodwood estate

A fleet of Bentayga luxury 4x4s will be present at the event

 These will be there to provide luxury experience for a range of activities

Bentley drivers or owners of dogs called ‘Bentley’ will benefit from a dedicated car park

In a special activity for sheep dogs, Bentaygas will play a shepherding role

 The new Bentayga EWB will also be a part of the event 

The Bentayga EWB will be transformed into a pup-arazzi photobooth

Dogs and owners will be able to get clicked in front of these cars
