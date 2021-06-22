Bentley collaborates to make steering wheel for real world, virtual motor races

Bentley and Fanatec, a key player in the high-end input devices for game consoles and PCs, have come together to develop a unique steering wheel that can be used for both real and virtual motor racing. This steering wheel has been specially designed for the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak challenge car. It has been made using lightweight carbon fibre and magnesium alloy and it boats of a host of driving functions.

The centre of the GT3 steering wheel has been set over a circular digital display that offers the driver vital telemetry and information about their performance. The design of the wheel includes signature knurling on the rotary encoders with a forged carbon display bezel, two 7-way FunkySwitch directional sticks with encoder functionality, a pair of aluminium thumb wheels with optical encoders, and four magnetic paddles – two for gearshifting and two auxiliaries, based on the design of the Continental GT road car.

When one is not using the wheel for gaming purpose, one can keep it on display on a wall or desk as it comes equipped with a special mount.

Director of Motorsport at Bentley Motors Paul Williams who is also a keen sim racer said that this one-of-a-kind steering wheel will provide a realistic experience to gaming enthusiasts. “Our detailed collaboration with Fanatec has repurposed the steering wheel from the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak car for virtual use. There cannot be a more realistic way for gaming enthusiasts to experience the thrill of driving one of our fastest ever vehicles, from home," he said.

The CEO of Fanatec parent company Endor AG Thomas Jackermeier said that this is the most advanced steering wheel they have made till now. “We had the honour of making an iconic wheel for an iconic car to race at the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, and our customers can be part of it and drive the exact same wheel in a simulator," he added.

The Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak car has a specially-tuned, twin-turbocharged, 4.0-litre V8 engine that can produce power more than 750 bhp and has torque of 1000 Nm. It has been designed to run on renewable synthetic fuel.