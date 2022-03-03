Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Audi India To Hike Car Prices From April. Details Here

Audi India to hike car prices from April. Details here

Audi India has declared an increment in product prices from next month due to rising input costs.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 12:24 PM
File photo of Audi Q7 SUV launched earlier this year.

Audi India announced on Thursday that it will increase prices across its product range by three per cent from April 1. Audi attributed the hike in car prices to the consequence of the increasing input costs. The company's Head Balbir Singh Dhillon stated that though the company is committed to a sustainable business model, the rising inputs costs and changing forex rates are the reasons behind this move.

Currently, Audi India's internal combustion engine vehicle portfolio includes A4, A6, A8 L, Q2, Q5, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, RS 7 Sportback, RS Q8 and the recently launched Q7 SUV. Its EV segment offers e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55 and the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

(Also read | Latest Q7 or the top of the line Q8? Here's which SUV Audi wants you to buy)

Last month, the German automaker had shared that it is mulling over local production of electric vehicles in the country. It had mentioned that as EVs are catching up, it is a matter of time that electric vehicles will be locally manufactured, based on the positive response for its EVs. The premium auto company has aimed to achieve full electrification by 2033.

(Also read | Audi India cooking up a blend of niche and volume car models in its 2022 brew)

Dhillon had stated the brand is in a constant evaluation mode to measure the acceptance of electric vehicles in the country. Audi India has already launched five electric vehicles till now. It also registered a two-time growth last year in terms of retail sales that is 3,293 units last year compared to 1,639 units in 2020. Previously, it had also mentioned the company's EV portfolio is strong enough to cater to customers in the coming years.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 12:24 PM IST
TAGS: Audi India Audi
