Audi has announced that the company has extended warranties of new cars as well as existing cars. This measure is being introduced short-term in many markets around the world as many customers have been, or still are, unable to visit an Audi dealership and report their warranty claims due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The extension applies worldwide to all cars produced in Europe, Brazil, Mexico or India whose new car or extended warranty expires or has expired in the time period between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020. The period for the extension ends three months after the expiration of the original new car or extended warranty, at the latest on August 31, 2020.

"We are reaching out to our customers in these trying times and are enabling more flexibility in order to organise visits to Audi dealerships," says Horst Hanschur, Vice President Retail Business Development and Customer Services. "Many of our dealer partners worldwide are still closed or just in the process of opening their doors again. We are therefore making adjustments in a number of areas in order to ensure our customers still have a premium experience with the Audi brand, as well as to ensure the future of our dealerships."

The mileage restriction of the Audi extended warranty remains unchanged with respect to the warranty extension. If mileage restrictions for new car warranties have been issued in a market, then these also remain unchanged. In the case of an overlap between the extension of the new car warranty and the start of the Audi extended warranty, the start of the extended warranty will be postponed for three months free of charge.

All the above mentioned measures are one-time and voluntary goodwill measures which have been introduced due to the circumstances created by the Covid-19 crisis. These measures are not a recognition of any legal obligation and do not imply any such obligation in the future.