Audi adds Apple Music to its wide range of models

Audi announced that it is integrating Apple Music, a premium music streaming subscription service, directly into select models. The new Apple Music service in the infotainment system will give users the ability to access their subscription directly from the Multi-Media Interface (MMI) screen using in-car internet data. Audi stated new subscription service will be included in nearly all Audi vehicles in Europe, North America and Japan starting with the 2022 model year. The integration will be rolled out to vehicles already on the road through an automatic over-the-air update.

The new Apple Music integration will allow customers to access their personal Apple Music accounts directly from the Audi infotainment system. This will not require any Bluetooth or USB. After linking the active subscription with the vehicle, the users can access Apple Music’s full catalogue of 90 million songs, including hundreds of new mood and activity playlists, personalised mixes and genre stations. This can be availed ad-free.

To activate Apple Music, owners of the luxury vehicles will need to open the app in their Audi’s infotainment system and follow the on-screen instructions to log in with the Apple ID that they have set for Apple Music. To finish the setup process, they also need to enter a verification code that will be sent to their phone. Audi vehicles also come with Apple CarPlay support through which owners can connect their iPhone wirelessly or through USB and get directions optimised for traffic, make calls, send and receive messages and listen to music via the touchscreen display or using Siri voice control.

Head of Product Marketing at Audi Christiane Zorn said the integration of Apple Music in the Audi infotainments strengthens the collaboration between Audi and Apple. “For our customers, it means that we are offering them direct access to their own personalized listening experience. This is our understanding of a premium digital in-car experience. At Audi we are systematically driving the digitalization of the vehicle and we are convinced that the interior is increasingly developing into a third living space," added Zorn.

