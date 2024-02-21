Attention owners of old cars & bikes, Delhi to crack down on ageing vehicles

Driving a car or riding a two-wheeler that is older than permissible age limit set is not allowed in Delhi unless appropriate fitness certificate for such vehicles is procured. But while this rule has been into effect for a few years now, authorities in the capital city are now looking to enforce it with a much stricter hand.

The Delhi government recently issued a new set of guidelines according to which, any car that is found to be older than the permissible limit and still moving around in the city will be impounded and the owner will be slapped with a ₹10,000 penalty before the vehicle is released. The penalty amount is set at ₹5,000 for ageing two-wheelers. “In case of 4-wheeler, a penalty of ₹10,000 along with towing charge and parking fee as notified in Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, shall be charged before releasing of such ELVs. In case of 2-wheeler, a penalty of ₹5,000 along with towing charge and parking fee as notified in Parking Rules 2019 shall be charged," the guidelines issued reads.

Such vehicles will be released as per procedure and under two categories - firstly that these will be shifted out of Delhi-NCR areas and the other that such vehicles will be parked in private spaces.

What is the age limit for vehicles in Delhi?

Motorists with a petrol engine-powered car can drive such a vehicle for up to 15 years from the first registration date. Owners of diesel motor-powered cars can do so till up to 10 years. It is 15 years for scooters and motorcycles as well. Anyone flagged behind the wheel of an older vehicle will be liable for a fine with such a vehicle being impounded.

It is very important to note that any end-of-life vehicle impounded for the second time will not be released.

Why is Delhi cracking down on old vehicles?

Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world and vehicular emissions are highlighted as one of the biggest contributory factors. New or newer cars boast of various technologies that either do or claim to bring down tailpipe emissions but older vehicles tend to emit a lot more harmful fumes and smokes as these lack new technologies. Additionally, if old vehicles are not maintained properly, these become a moving source of pollution as well.

Another factor that may be behind Delhi's move to ban old vehicles from city roads is to give impetus to new vehicle sales. The central government has come up with a vehicle scrappage policy which offers incentives for owners who bring their old vehicles for scrappage, especially when they then go buy a new vehicle.

What are your options if you have an old vehicle?

If you drive a petrol car that is older than 15 years or a diesel car that is older than 10 years, you shouldn't. Instead, one can get such vehicles tested at authorised centers and get a fitness certificate for it. This, however, will be a routine exercise and will need to be done at prescribed time intervals.

The other option is for such owners to sell their vehicles to customers who may be from beyond Delhi-NCR. Such vehicles are then driven in regions outside of Delhi-NCR where there is no similar rule.

A third option is to convert such vehicles to electric technology via a kit conversion. This is not exactly a common practice yet but there still are a few options where this can be done through proper and legal channels. (Read more here)

Finally, scrappage is a viable option, especially if one is considering a new vehicle. The Vehicle Scrappage Policy offers incentives for not just bringing in old vehicles but on new purchases if done after giving up old vehicles under the policy.

