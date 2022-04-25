Ather Energy, Statiq team up to enhance, share EV charging infra in north India

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy and charging network operator Statiq have partnered to enhance and share the EV charging network operated by both the companies in the north regions of the country, with a special emphasis on the NCR regions. Both the companies will together install more charging infrastructure across north India, enabling EV owners to travel stress free without range anxiety.

The combined network of Ather Grid and Statiq across cities will provide more convenience to customers. “With an increasing number of consumers moving into the EV space, Ather Energy fully recognises the necessity of an accessible charging network, along with advanced riding solutions, to facilitate EV adoption," said Nilay Chandra, VP-Charging Infrastructure and Marketing at Ather Energy. The EV company is looking at rampant geographical expansion and strategic alliances to collectively building a favourable EV ecosystem.

Through this partnership, Statiq aims to provide an end-to-end ecosystem for EV chargers and eliminate range anxiety for those going on long drives over weekends and holidays. Last month, Statiq also announced a collaboration with state-owned refining and marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), to add about 200+ charging stations in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

Over the last year, Statiq has launched numerous charging stations to bolster its already expansive charging network. The company has already installed more than 600 charging stations with some recent ones at Mangaluru in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. By the end of the year, the company aims to have an approximately 10,000-strong charging network with each location being hand-picked to cater to busy routes with extensive footfalls.

With this new collaboration, Statiq aims to leverage Ather Energy's established network to reach more people. It is also looking forward to make more such partnerships to expand the country's charging network.

