HT Auto
Home Auto News Ather Energy, Statiq Team Up To Enhance, Share Ev Charging Infra In North India

Ather Energy, Statiq team up to enhance, share EV charging infra in north India

The combined EV charging network of Ather Grid and Statiq across cities will provide more convenience to customers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2022, 06:16 PM
File photo of an electric vehicle charging station operated by Statiq
File photo of an electric vehicle charging station operated by Statiq
File photo of an electric vehicle charging station operated by Statiq
File photo of an electric vehicle charging station operated by Statiq

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy and charging network operator Statiq have partnered to enhance and share the EV charging network operated by both the companies in the north regions of the country, with a special emphasis on the NCR regions. Both the companies will together install more charging infrastructure across north India, enabling EV owners to travel stress free without range anxiety.

The combined network of Ather Grid and Statiq across cities will provide more convenience to customers. “With an increasing number of consumers moving into the EV space, Ather Energy fully recognises the necessity of an accessible charging network, along with advanced riding solutions, to facilitate EV adoption," said Nilay Chandra, VP-Charging Infrastructure and Marketing at Ather Energy. The EV company is looking at rampant geographical expansion and strategic alliances to collectively building a favourable EV ecosystem.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹ 1.08 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹ 1.08 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹ 1.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
White Carbon Motors Gt5 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors Gt5
₹ 1.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio Plus (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio Plus
₹ 1.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Ather Energy ties up with HDFC, IDFC First banks for financing solutions)

Through this partnership, Statiq aims to provide an end-to-end ecosystem for EV chargers and eliminate range anxiety for those going on long drives over weekends and holidays. Last month, Statiq also announced a collaboration with state-owned refining and marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), to add about 200+ charging stations in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

Over the last year, Statiq has launched numerous charging stations to bolster its already expansive charging network. The company has already installed more than 600 charging stations with some recent ones at Mangaluru in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. By the end of the year, the company aims to have an approximately 10,000-strong charging network with each location being hand-picked to cater to busy routes with extensive footfalls.

With this new collaboration, Statiq aims to leverage Ather Energy's established network to reach more people. It is also looking forward to make more such partnerships to expand the country's charging network.

 

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 06:14 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Statiq electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV charging
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ather Energy, Statiq team up to enhance, share EV charging infra in north India
Ather Energy, Statiq team up to enhance, share EV charging infra in north India
Hyundai's first-quarter operating income beats analysts' expectations
Hyundai's first-quarter operating income beats analysts' expectations
Nissan working on new driver-assistance technology for future autonomous driving
Nissan working on new driver-assistance technology for future autonomous driving
Bentley's Crewe factory secures 2.5 billion pounds investment, to build BEVs
Bentley's Crewe factory secures 2.5 billion pounds investment, to build BEVs
How Porsche is strengthening AI calculations to advance automotive functions
How Porsche is strengthening AI calculations to advance automotive functions

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city