Apple reveals next-gen CarPlay for auto dashboard with more data integration

The upcoming Apple CarPlay software for car dashboards will connect it more deeply into core driving systems of the vehicle.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2022, 07:18 AM
A sneak-peek into the next-generation of Apple CarPlay
At its annual developer conference, tech giant Apple announced that it will introduce a new generation of CarPlay that would be integrated deeper into the core driving systems of cars. The company's new car dashboard software will be able to provide content for all the driver screens in the vehicle, displaying data related to speed, fuel levels and mileage. Though the software will not be fully revealed until late next year, the company is already working on it with automakers such as Ford, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz and Honda Motor.

The upcoming Apple software for car dashboards connect it more deeply into core driving systems and the hardware of the vehicle as compared to its previous versions that were mostly limited just to the vehicle's infotainment displays, and for functions such as playing music and navigating on maps. The upcoming new software will even allow drivers to adjust temperatures for seats and cabin without having to exit the CarPlay app. 

(Also read | Audi adds Apple Music to its wide range of models)

With a consistent and unified user interface, the upcoming Apple CarPlay will bring the best of both worlds - the iPhone and the car. It will also display widgets powered by the iPhone while fitting them on the car's screen. The next-gen CarPlay will not just be limited to the infotainment screen but will also power the entire instrument cluster of the vehicle, helping drivers see important information in a glance, without having to change the angle of their viewing.

Car owners can also customize the look and feel of their instrument cluster via the CarPlay by choosing different colours, dial treatments, themes, layouts and backgrounds.

The Apple CarPlay has been in vehicles since 2014 is currently available in over 600 models around the world, and even in a few two-wheelers. The tech giant announced that the CarPlay is available in over 98% of vehicles in the US while 79% of vehicle buyers in the country would only consider buying a vehicle that works with the CarPlay.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2022, 07:01 AM IST
TAGS: Apple CarPlay Apple Ford Honda Nissan Mercedes-Benz
