Another US police department inducts Tesla Model Y in its fleet

As police vehicles use a lot of mileage, they would be benefitted greatly from going electric with important gas and maintenance savings.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Feb 2022, 04:15 PM
File photo of Tesla Model Y

Department of Sykesville Police in Maryland, United States has decided to induct Tesla Model Y in its fleet after being convinced about the reduction in maintenance costs upon going all-electric with its transportation. Tesla vehicles have become quite popular with police departments around the world.

While initially the Tesla Model 3 gained popularity with the US police departments, with the New York Police Department adding it most recently, now the Model Y is starting to gaining momentum.

Last year, the Fremont police and the Spokane Police departments both bought Model Ys to use as patrol vehicles in their respective fleets.

(Also read | Tesla Model Y electric car spotted during road tests in India)

Meanwhile, the Boulder’s police department also took up the electric SUV option. The reason for many police departments inducting electric vehicles in their fleets is because their vehicles are use a lot of mileage, and they would be benefitted greatly from going electric with important gas and maintenance savings.

The Sykesville Police Department said that it decided to go with the Model Y because it fit its requirements as a patrol vehicle. “The decision was made after a year of investigation into the reliability, cost, and effectiveness of fully electric vehicles being incorporated into police operations in other jurisdictions," the police department said, Electrek reported.

Another reason the Model Y was selected was because it met internal space requirements that would accommodate a police officer, patrol equipment, and the potential transport of detainees. However, the major difference make is the cost of ownership over time.

The Sykesville Police Department chose the Tesla Model Y over Dodge Durango. The former is about $13,000 more expensive than the latter, but the police department is expecting massive cost of ownership savings within just three years of owning the electric car, the report stated.

 

 

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2022, 04:12 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
