Mumbai's first drive-in vaccination facility has been started recently by the city's civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As the name suggests, the facility allows specially-abled people and senior citizens to get vaccinated for the doses against coronavirus in the convenience of their own vehicles.

Now Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, has shared a video clip on his Twitter account showcasing the front line workers in action at the drive-in vaccination spot. People to be vaccinated can be seen waiting for their turns inside the cars. A slew of vehicles can be seen in the car parking's que where vaccination is being carried out.

The billionaire businessman applauded the BMC's efforts in the tweet: "Mumbai’s first drive-in vaccination centre in Dadar. Way to go... Bravo @mybmc & Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.. Keep leading from the front..."

For the uninitiated, this vaccination drive has been started in Mumbai's multi-story Kohinoor public parking lot on JK Sawant Marg, near Shivaji Park in Dadar West. The "drive-in vaccination facility (has been started) for 45+ specially-abled ppl & immobile senior citizens," BMW Ward-GN's Assistant Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar wrote on Twitter.

There are seven booths in the entire vaccination facility of which two are currently deployed as drive-in booths. "The entire facility has the capacity to inoculate 5,000 beneficiaries per day across seven booths," Dighavkar told HT. For the drive-in participants, the parking lot is capable of accommodating up to 70 vehicles at once.

On Monday, the civic body's Twitter account posted, "Drive-In Facility For 45+ specially-abled @mybmcWardGN has started a new vaccination centre at Kohinoor Parking Lot, JK Sawant Marg, Dadar(W), for 45+ citizens coming for their 2nd dose of #Covishield... has 7 vaccination rooms. #VaccinationForAll."

The BMC has started over 135 vaccination centres across the city since the vaccination drive started in India on January 16.

