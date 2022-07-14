HT Auto
Anand Mahindra is all praises for Tata Motors; calls it ‘strong competitor’

Anand Mahindra said that he considers Tata Motors as Mahindra and Mahindra's strong competitor and believes that it is a privilege to have such rivals in the market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jul 2022, 11:25 AM
File photo of Tata Motors logo (L) and Anand Mahindra (R)
Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra has once again won the internet with his heart-warming Twitter reply. This time the industrialist has gone all praises for its competitor in the automobile industry - Tata Motors. When a Twitter user asked Mahindra about his feelings for Tata Motors, his response was positive and welcoming.

He said that he considers Tata Motors as its strong competitor and believes that it is a privilege to have such rivals in the market. “It's a privilege to have strong competitors like @TataMotors. They keep reinventing themselves and that inspires us to do even better… Competition spurs Innovation.."

Mahindra is known for being quite active on Twitter and engaging with his followers quite actively. He often interacts with his Twitter followers, and while doing so, last week, he also thanked one of them for complimenting Mahindra and Mahindra's "safety features, steering, seats, leg space, gadgets, and sensors".

Mahindra was replying to an Indian Navy officer, Harinder S Sikka who had tweeted that one of his friends brought an XUV 700 to the golf course, which he then test drove. Sikka then went all praises about the SUV's safety features, steering, seats, leg space, gadgets, and sensors.

The industrialist accepted the compliment quite heartily, saying, “The best endorsements are from people with no bias-for or against-via a random encounter with the vehicle. Thank you for making my day Harinder." Mahindra also praised his team saying that his passion springs directly from the entire auto team.

In a separate development, Mahindra and Mahindra launched its much-awaited Scorpio-N in the country at a starting price of 11.99 lakh for the Z2 Petrol MT variant with the pricing going up to 19.49 lakh for the Z8 L Diesel MT variant. These prices are applicable for first 25,000 bookings.

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2022, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Anand Mahindra Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio N
