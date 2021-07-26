Ampere Electric expands presence with more than 500 customer touchpoints

Ampere Electric on Monday announced that it has expanded its footprint across the country to more than 500 customer touchpoints, including 350 dealerships in electric two-wheeler segment and 165 dealerships in the e-rickshaw segment. The company has added more than 20 new dealers since April this year.

The company says that it has been continuously adding retail touchpoints across the country to facilitate the increasing demand for its EVs in both the segments - two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Its battery-powered vehicles are being inducted for institutional and fleet usage as well. Ampere says that it has integrated its physical touchpoints with digital facilities in order to give customers a holistic 'phygital' experience.

The EV maker has also seen a rise in investors and channel partners in the segment and benefitted from it. Ampere's COO of e-mobility business, Roy Kurian, said, "With expanding footprint, superior online and offline customer experience, host of financing tie-ups, and customer friendly schemes, we are happily building strong assurance and peace of mind amongst the e-scooter buyers."

With a revision in Fame-II subsidies and various state EV subsidies, Ampere EVs have become more affordable. The company's scooters, Magnus and Zeal, have become cheaper by around ₹20,000 in Gujarat after the state rolled out its EV policy 2021. These electric scooters come equipped with light-weight portable lithium-ion batteries, comfortable riding position and low running cost of 15 paise/km, among others.

Earlier this year, Ampere announced a phased investment of ₹700 crore over 10 years to set up a new e-mobility manufacturing plant in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu. It also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government. The facility will span over 1.4 million square feet and will become one of the largest state-of-the-art e-mobility manufacturing plants in India.

Ampere says that its e-scooters are best suited for students, homemakers, last mile delivery operators and people who are looking for short commutes options.