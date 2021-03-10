Amid soaring fuel prices, Auto LPG 40% cheaper alternative: IAC

With the prices of petrol and diesel going up in the country, the Indian Auto-LPG Coalition (IAC) has suggested that people looking for alternative fuels can switch to Auto LPG which is almost 40 per cent cheaper than gasoline in terms of running costs.

The apex body representing Auto LPG suppliers in the country said that vehicle owners can easily convert to Auto LPG by installing conversion kits in their cars and thus save a on their fuel bills. "As petrol and diesel reach record high prices, the market is ripe for economical alternative transport fuels such as Auto LPG that can help consumers save fuel costs without compromising on vehicle performance," IAC said in a statement. In recent weeks, prices of petrol have been hovering towards ₹100 a litre mark in many places.

The organisation also sought a reduction in GST of 28 per cent on Auto LPG/CNG conversion kits so as to make them more affordable to consumers. It added that LPG which is one of the cleanest and most economical gaseous fuels could emerge as a prominent alternative choice for auto fuels if it gets government support in terms of policy action and awareness. "What we need is a policy push to encourage consumers to make the clean switch," Director General, IAC, Suyash Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI.

The association further highlighted that customers can recover the installation cost of Auto LPG kits within six months, depending on the fuel's price in their city. "Conversion kit providers are already reporting a rise in queries from consumers looking to convert their personal vehicles to Auto LPG or CNG... More consumers today are scouting for either alternative modes of transport or economical alternative fuels," Gupta said.

Auto LPG causes almost 50 per cent lesser PM emissions as compared to CNG and petrol and 80 per cent less PM emissions compared to diesel.

(with inputs from PTI)