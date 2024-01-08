Americans buy more cars in 2023 than ever before. Guess which brand sold most?

The car market in 2023 was buzzing loud and clear through the course of the 12 months of the year, eventually closing on what could be a record high in terms of sales. It is estimated that around 15.5 million cars were sold in the country in 2023, up by around 13 per cent from figures in 2022.

Powered by factors such as increase in production, easing of chip shortage problem and a continuation of a robust demand has helped carmakers in the U

While the precise number of cars bought in the US in 2023 won't be known till every manufacturer provides sales data for the year, the estimated figure is still a big step ahead of figures in 2022. Leading the way was General Motors (GM) which sold 2,577,662 light vehicles, bettering its 2022 performance by 14.1 per cent. Chevrolet was the most popular sub-brand under GM with 1,699,244 vehicles finding takers. GMC was the next most popular sub-brand with 563,677 vehicles sold.

On close heels of Chevrolet was Toyota Group which offers Toyota as well as Lexus cars. A total of 2,248,477 vehicles were delivered by the Japanese group, a 6.6 per cent increase over figures of 2022. Ford was in third position, selling 1,995,912 vehicles through all of last year, an increase of 7.1 per cent from figures in 2022.

Next up were the Koreans with the Hyundai Group - Hyundai, Kia and Genesis - selling a total of 1,652,821 units in 2023. The performance helped it to overtake Stellantis that is the motorship for sub-brands like Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge and Ram. Together, the sub-brands accounted for 1,533,670 units in sales.

Honda and Acura combined forces to feature next on the list with a total of 1,308,166 units sold in 2023, up by a significant 33 per cent from 2023. Some of the other notable players in the US car market in 2023 were BMW, Mazda, Nissan-Mitsubishi combine and Subaru. Volkswagen Group also fared well with sub-brands like Audi, Bentley, Volkswagen and Lamborghini performing better last year than in 2022.

